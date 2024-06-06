During day, 85 combat clashes took place at front. Battle is still going on near Vovchansk - General Staff

The defensive operation of Ukrainian troops continues. So far, a total of 85 combat engagements with the Russian invaders have taken place.

Russian attacks on Ukraine

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched one missile attack and 37 air strikes (including 40 by drones) against the territory of Ukraine and used 499 kamikaze drones. It fired 2,742 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas using various types of weapons.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv sector, there were five combat engagements with Russian proxies. Three attacks were repelled near the village of Lyptsi and the town of Vovchansk. In the latter, fighting continues in two locations. No positions were lost. The situation is under control.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy tried 12 times to force our units out of their positions. Combat actions took place in the areas of Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Stelmakhivka, Cherneshchyna, and Druzhelyubivka. 11 attacks were repelled. There were no losses of positions. Currently, the battle in the area of Druzhelyubivka continues.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman sector, the situation did not change significantly - all the enemy's attempts to advance in the Nevske and Serebrianka forest areas were unsuccessful.

The enemy is also active in the Siverskyi sector, conducting six attacks near Verkhnekamianske, Vyymka, and Rozdolivka. Five of them were repelled, and one, near Rozdolivka, is still ongoing. No losses of our positions have been allowed.

The situation in the Kramatorsk sector is tense. Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has attempted 11 times to drive the Ukrainian Armed Forces from their positions in the areas of Kalynivka, Novyi, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka, and Andriivka. Eight attacks were repelled. Three more clashes continue near Kalynivka and Ivanivske. The situation is under the control of the Defence Forces.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy launched two unsuccessful attacks towards Bila Hora.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian occupants continued their attempts to penetrate our defenses over the last day: 15 attacks were repelled and eight more are ongoing. In total, 23 combat engagements took place in the sector. The enemy was most active today near Sokil village. Our defenders are taking active measures to stabilize the situation and prevent the occupants from advancing deeper into the territory of Ukraine.

Hostilities in the South

In the Prydniprovsyi sector, three enemy attacks in the vicinity of Krynky failed. No positions were lost.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly.

Strikes against the enemy

Our warriors are depleting the enemy along the entire frontline and in the rear. Over the last day, the Air Force, missile forces, and artillery struck 12 areas of occupants' manpower concentration, an area of weapons concentration, two UAV control points, and a radar station.

