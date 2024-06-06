Russia has announced drone attack on Novoshakhtinsky Refinery. VIDEO

At the beginning of the night of 6 June, explosions occurred at the Novoshakhtyn Oil Refinery and a massive fire broke out.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Russian Telegram channel.

Local residents say they heard several explosions in the area of the plant.

Subsequently, the governor of Russia's Rostov region, Vasily Golubev, confirmed that the Novoshakhtyn Oil Products Plant had been hit by Ukrainian drones again.

"The UAV attack caused a fire at the Novoshakhtynsk oil refinery. Emergency response services are working at the site. Information about the victims is being clarified," Governor Golubev wrote on his Telegram channel.

Later, he said that firefighting at the Novoshakhtyn plant had been suspended due to a second attack.

"Work has been suspended due to the repeated attack, and personnel have been moved to a safe distance. We are preparing to use a fire train," local channels quoted Governor Golubev as saying.

The governor claims that the fire at the refinery spread over an area of 50 square metres, with about 120 people and 15 vehicles initially extinguishing it.

Attacks on the Novoshakhtinsk refinery

The Novoshakhtinsk refinery is located approximately 60 km north of Rostov. It is the only refinery in the Rostov region.

This is the third drone strike on this enterprise. The first two were in March and April, after which, according to Russian sources, the plant shut down.

