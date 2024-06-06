ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 515,000 people (+1,300 per day), 7,828 tanks, 13,433 artillery systems, 15,076 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 515,000 Russian invaders. This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 06.06.24 are estimated to be:

  • personnel ‒ about 515,000 (+1,300) people,
  • tanks ‒ 7828 (+22) units,
  • armored combat vehicles ‒ 15,076 (+40) units,
  • artillery systems – 13433 (+48) units,
  • MLRS – 1095 (+3) units,
  • air defense equipment ‒ 831 (+1) units,
  • aircraft – 357 (+0) units,
  • helicopters – 326 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 10846 (+41),
  • cruise missiles ‒ 2270 (+0),
  • ships/boats ‒ 27 (+0) units,
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 18,360 (+63) units,
  • special equipment ‒ 2230 (+7)

Знищення російської армії

