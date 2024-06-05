Soldiers of 23rd SMB destroy two tanks and passenger car of occupiers in Kharkiv direction. VIDEO
FPV aerial bomber pilots of the Yasni Ochi unmanned aerial reconnaissance systems unit of the 23rd separate mechanized brigade destroyed two tanks and a car of the occupiers in the Kharkiv direction of the front.
The corresponding video of the work was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
