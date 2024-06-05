ENG
Russian invader, armed only with shovel, runs away from kamikaze drone in vain. VIDEO

The aerial bombers of the 72nd separate mechanised brigade named after the Black Zaporozhians eliminated the Russian invader.

According to Censor.NET, the occupier was running quickly across the field with only a shovel, dodging the UAV attack, but all efforts were in vain.

Russian Army (9008) liquidation (2368) 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade (67)
