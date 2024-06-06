Biden may announce new $225 million aid package to Ukraine as early as this week - Reuters

The USA may soon announce a new military aid package for Ukraine. This time, the amount of funding may be $225 million.

As Censor.NET informs, this is written by the Reuters agency with reference to unnamed sources.

However, there are currently no details. The agency assumes that the announcement of the new aid package will take place on June 6 or 7.

Information about a new batch of weapons and equipment appeared before the meeting between the presidents of the United States and Ukraine, Biden and Zelenskyy. The talks are due to take place on Thursday, June 6, during events marking the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy.

Also remind you that the Government of Iceland has decided to make a second contribution to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine. The amount of this contribution will be 667 thousand euros.

Read more: In the near future, Zelenskyy and Biden will hold two meetings - White House