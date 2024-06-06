It will be possible to rebuild Kakhovka HPP in 6-7 years after deoccupation - Ukrhydroenergo

The Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, destroyed by the Russians, can be rebuilt in 6-7 years after de-occupation.

According to Censor.NET, citing the press service of Ukrhydroenergo, this was stated by CEO Ihor Syrota.

According to preliminary calculations, the plant can be rebuilt in 6-7 years, but before that, as I have already mentioned, the territory needs to be de-occupied, and then we will be able to drain the site where the explosion took place, conduct a survey, dismantle the destroyed buildings and structures of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station," said Igor Syrota.

According to him, only then can the reconstruction of the station begin. The director general stressed that it is currently difficult to say what the plant will look like after de-occupation, as "without an expert opinion, we do not know how critical the situation is with the structures and bottom erosion".

The explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station

A year ago, on the morning of 6 June 2023, racists blew up the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station.

As a result of the occupiers' explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station, more than 62,000 hectares of forest in Kherson region were damaged, and Ukraine lost 35-40% of its fresh water reserves.

The amount of damage caused to Ukraine by the occupiers' undermining of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station is almost $14 billion.

According to estimates by the Ukrainian government and the UN, the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam caused Ukraine nearly $14 billion in losses. In particular, direct damage to infrastructure and assets amounted to $2.79 billion, while indirect damage exceeded $11 billion.