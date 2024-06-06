About 15% of conscripts have updated their data in "Reserve+" - Ministry of Defense

More than 1.4 million citizens have updated their military registration data in the TCRSS, Center for the Provision of Administrative Services, and the "Reserve+" application.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense Dmytro Lazutkin, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"The figure that is relevant for us today according to "Rezerv+" is 1 million 412 thousand. Indeed, these people preferred the digital application. But many more people downloaded it. That is, we expect that they will use this application, but maybe, a little later," he said.

According to Lazutkin, "Reserve+" has great potential.

"At the moment, about 15% have clarified their data. There is an opportunity for a large number of people to update their data and thus comply with the law," the spokesperson added.

So far, Lazutkin said, more than 18,000 Ukrainians abroad have updated their data in the application. These are mainly citizens of Poland, the Czech Republic, Canada, Germany, and the USA.

