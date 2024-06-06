Ruscists attacked north of Donetsk region: woman died, 3 people were injured. PHOTOS
Russians shelled the northern Donetsk region, killing 1 person and injuring 3.
This was announced by the head of the region Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.
Thus, a 59-year-old woman was killed in Chasiv Yar, and a man of retirement age was injured.
"A person was wounded and a private house was damaged in Zelene Pole of the Illinivska district. New York came under shelling - there is also information about 1 wounded person and 1 damaged house.
In addition, we received information about a damaged house in Zhelanne of the Ocheretyne district," added the head of the RMA.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password