Ruscists attacked north of Donetsk region: woman died, 3 people were injured. PHOTOS

Russians shelled the northern Donetsk region, killing 1 person and injuring 3.

This was announced by the head of the region Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, a 59-year-old woman was killed in Chasiv Yar, and a man of retirement age was injured.

"A person was wounded and a private house was damaged in Zelene Pole of the Illinivska district. New York came under shelling - there is also information about 1 wounded person and 1 damaged house.

In addition, we received information about a damaged house in Zhelanne of the Ocheretyne district," added the head of the RMA.

Наслідки обстрілів Донеччини 6 червня
