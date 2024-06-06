Polish farmers will block truck traffic at Rava-Ruska - Hrebenne checkpoint until end of day on June 6 - State Border Guard Service

Polish protesters have decided to continue blocking the movement of Ukrainian trucks at the Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne checkpoint until the end of the day on June 6. The farmers did not unblock the checkpoint at 2 p.m., as previously reported by the Polish side.

This was stated by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Colonel Andrii Demchenko, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrainska Pravda.

"The blocking of the Rava-Ruska checkpoint by Polish farmers will not end at the time previously reported, at 2 p.m. on June 6, as scheduled.

Following the meeting with Polish colleagues, they informed that the preliminary unblocking of traffic for trucks in the direction of the Polish checkpoint "Hrebenne" by the protesters in Poland should take place at 12:00 a.m on 07.06.24 (Kyiv time)," said Demchenko.

According to the SBGS spokesperson, the situation has not changed: Polish farmers are not allowing trucks to enter Poland. A small number of trucks are crossing the border toward Ukraine, about 60 over the past day.

As of the morning, there were about 50 trucks in line in Poland.

As Censor.NET previously reported, on June 4, Polish protesters blocked truck traffic at the Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne checkpoint on the border with Ukraine.