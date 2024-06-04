Polish farmers blocked truck traffic at Rava-Ruska checkpoint

Polish protesters blocked truck traffic at the Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne checkpoint on the border with Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

"At 11:20 a.m., the Polish side informed about the beginning of the blocking of traffic to the Hrebenne checkpoint. Representatives of local farmers demanded to reduce the import of grain crops into the territory of the Republic of Poland from Ukraine. As part of the announced blockade, the protesters are not allowing trucks to leave Ukraine," the statement said.

Read more: Polish protesters start partially allowing trucks to pass through Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska checkpoint

How are trucks allowed to pass through?

It is noted that trucks are allowed to enter Ukraine according to the previously announced schedule: 12 vehicles within 12 hours, as well as four trucks carrying humanitarian aid per hour.

Other categories of vehicles are allowed to pass in both directions as usual.

As of 11:20 a.m., the queue of trucks to leave Ukraine was 33 vehicles registered in the electronic queue, the State Border Guard Service added.

Read more: Border with Ukraine should be unblocked - Borrell

The day before, Polish farmers announced the blocking of the cargo area at the Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne checkpoint.