Finland has no plans to send troops to Ukraine. We will continue our support in other ways - President Stubb

Finland will continue to provide assistance to Ukraine, but will not send its troops to our country.

This was stated by Finnish President Alexander Stubb during a press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Censor.NET reports citing Yle.

According to him, Finland has no plans to send its military to Ukraine.

However, the country will continue to support Kyiv in various ways - financially and militarily. Helsinki also pays attention to providing Ukraine with ammunition.

"But we have not changed our line and will continue our support," Stubb emphasized.

The Finnish president added that Helsinki is in talks with its allies about how else to help Kyiv.

NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg also said that the Alliance is not going to send its military to Ukraine.

