Russians want to break through to vital highway to Kostiantynivka - OSGT "Khortytsia"

The Pokrovsk direction is currently the most intense on the entire front line.

This was reported by the spokesman of the OSGT Khortytsia Nazar Voloshyn, Censor.NET reports citing UP.

Russians are focusing their efforts on breaking through the defense to enhance an offensive on Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad and Selydove

In the area of Netailove, the situation is characterized by high enemy activity.

"The enemy is trying to reach the large settlements of Kurakhove and Pokrovsk to enhance an offensive west of Avdiivka and Marinka. And of course, after Ocheretyne they are rushing to the Pokrovsk-Konstantinovka highway. Perhaps they have a goal to capture Pokrovsk and the vital highway to Kostiantynivka," added Voloshyn.

According to the spokesman, the Pokrovsk direction remains the most intense along the entire frontline. Almost 220 attacks took place there over the past week. Over the past day 32 attacks took place there, as of the morning of June 6, 4 attacks were repelled and 6 combat engagements are still ongoing.

See more: Ruscists dropped GAB on Kostiantynivka, 5 people were injured, two of them are in serious condition. PHOTO