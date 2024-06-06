Destruction of enemy equipment and systematic elimination of occupiers near Urozhaine village in Donetsk region. VIDEO of battle

Ukrainian soldiers repelled an attempt by the occupiers to storm positions near the village of Urozhaine in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the fight between the soldiers and the invaders was posted on social media. The firefight took place at night and was filmed by a UAV camera. The last shots were taken during the day. The drone operator spotted a heavily wounded one-legged occupier and dropped a munition next to him, which exploded in a moment.

"A stunning video of the destruction of Russian armoured vehicles near the village of Urozhaine, Donetsk region. An unsuccessful assault ended with the occupiers methodically killing the infantry, who were left without cover and no chance of escape. The latest footage is particularly striking," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

