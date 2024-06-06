Russian occupier dies on Ukrainian land after drone drops. VIDEO
The operator of the Ukrainian drone eliminated the occupier with two drops.
According to Censor.NET, after the first hit, the occupier waved his hands, trying to give a sign to the Ukrainian soldier so that he would not attack again.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password