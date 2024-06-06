ENG
Russian occupier dies on Ukrainian land after drone drops. VIDEO

The operator of the Ukrainian drone eliminated the occupier with two drops.

According to Censor.NET, after the first hit, the occupier waved his hands, trying to give a sign to the Ukrainian soldier so that he would not attack again.

