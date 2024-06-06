NATO plans to expand technology and intelligence sharing on Russian electronic warfare with Ukraine

NATO wants to sign an agreement with Ukraine that will expand cooperation in the exchange of defense technologies and intelligence sharing on Russia's electronic warfare capabilities.

This was reported by Bloomberg with reference to the words of NATO Assistant Secretary General David van Weel, Censor.NET reports.

Van Weel said that the agreement, which introduces new standards for the exchange of information between Ukraine and NATO, in particular on the supply chain of drones, will be finalized before the Alliance summit in Washington.

According to him, one of the goals of the agreement is to help Ukraine become a large-scale technology supplier after the war, and for NATO it is also about following some examples of rapid implementation and deployment of military technologies.

"Ukrainians are innovating at a very high speed. But, of course, the Russians are not stupid. This means that innovation on the battlefield is not a static thing. It is more like chess," explained the Assistant Secretary General.

