Industrial facility is on fire in Kyiv region as result of enemy attack. VIDEO

A fire broke out at an industrial facility in the Kyiv region as a result of an attack by Russian terrorists, with no casualties.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Ruslan Kravchenko.

"Throughout the night, the enemy attacked the area with UAVs and missiles. The alert lasted for 4 hours. Air defense forces were operating in the region," the statement said.

Kravchenko added that the air attack caused a fire at an industrial facility in the region.



"There were no casualties. Firefighting operations are ongoing. All operational services are working," said the head of the JMA.

As a reminder, at night, the Russian invaders massively attacked Ukraine with "Shaheds" and rockets.

