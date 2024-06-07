ENG
Ruscists shelled Nikopol with artillery: Woman was killed (updated)

Russian occupiers attacked Nikopol with artillery, killing a woman.

This was announced by the head of the region Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"Russians killed a person in Nikopol again. A 71-year-old woman died during the shelling," the statement reads.

Details of other consequences of the shelling are currently being established.

The regional prosecutor's office released the results of the shelling.

Обстріл Нікополя

See more: Russians hit Nikopol region with drones and artillery, two women were injured. PHOTOS

