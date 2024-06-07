Ruscists shelled Nikopol with artillery: Woman was killed (updated)
Russian occupiers attacked Nikopol with artillery, killing a woman.
This was announced by the head of the region Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.
"Russians killed a person in Nikopol again. A 71-year-old woman died during the shelling," the statement reads.
Details of other consequences of the shelling are currently being established.
The regional prosecutor's office released the results of the shelling.
