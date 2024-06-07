Russians hit Nikopol region with drones and artillery, two women were injured. PHOTOS

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

"Nikopol itself suffered the most during the evening. Two women, aged 70 and 61, were injured. They will be treated on an outpatient basis," the statement said.

The shelling caused fires in the town. About fifteen private houses and a garage were damaged. Two outbuildings were destroyed and 10 were damaged. Several cars were destroyed or damaged. Power lines were also damaged.

"The aggressor also hit the Myrove and Marhanets districts. People survived there," noted Lysak.

As a reminder, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with drones and cruise missiles, with four Tu-95s taking off from Russia. The missile attack lasted two hours.

Read more on Censor.NET: In the morning, Russians shelled Selidove in Donetsk region, no casualties. Photo report

















