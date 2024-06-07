Biden announces new $225 million aid package for Ukraine - CNN

US President Joe Biden says the US is providing Ukraine with a $225 million aid package.

This was reported by CNN correspondent Natasha Bertrand, Censor.NET reports.

"Biden announced a new $225 million aid package for Ukraine, for which Zelenskyy thanked him," the statement said.

The media reported that the new aid package would include ammunition for HIMARS, artillery shells, missiles for HAWK, Stinger and Javelin

