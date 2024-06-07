ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12200 visitors online
News Aid to Ukraine
3 259 5
Biden (658) aid (2146) USA (4491)

Biden announces new $225 million aid package for Ukraine - CNN

Україна і США підпишуть безпекову угоду перед Глобальним самітом миру, - Financial Times

US President Joe Biden says the US is providing Ukraine with a $225 million aid package.

This was reported by CNN correspondent Natasha Bertrand, Censor.NET reports.

"Biden announced a new $225 million aid package for Ukraine, for which Zelenskyy thanked him," the statement said.

The media reported that the new aid package would include ammunition for HIMARS, artillery shells, missiles for HAWK, Stinger and Javelin

Read more: Biden did not support Macron’s idea of ​​sending military instructors to Ukraine

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 