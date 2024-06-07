Ruscists attacked Poltava region: Private house was hit (updated)
Russian occupation forces struck at civilian infrastructure in Poltava region.
This was reported by the head of the RMA Filip Pronin, Censor.NET reports.
"Russians fired on civilian infrastructure in Poltava region. According to preliminary information, a private house was hit," he said in a statement.
Later, the head of the region said that a woman was rescued from the rubble of the destroyed house. She was hospitalized in grave condition.
