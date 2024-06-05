ENG
Consequences of enemy drones hitting industrial facility in Poltava region: fire has already been extinguished. PHOTOS

Rescuers have extinguished a fire at an industrial facility in Poltava region, which was caused by an attack by Russian Shahedin. This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the State Emergency Service.

The report recalls that a fire broke out on the territory of an industrial facility in the Poltava region as a result of a hostile drone strike.

According to the State Emergency Service, the fire covered an area of about 800 square meters. Rescuers extinguished the fire.

Also read: Government adopts resolution providing for reservation of only half of SES employees

Полтавщина наслідки атаки
Полтавщина наслідки атаки
Полтавщина наслідки атаки
Полтавщина наслідки атаки
Полтавщина наслідки атаки

One person was injured

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the enemy attacked the Poltava region with drones, hitting an industrial facility.

