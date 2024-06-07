Ukraine is negotiating with Turkey to lease powerships

Ukraine is negotiating with Turkey to deploy floating power plants in the key ports of Odesa and the Danube region to partially cover the electricity shortage.

This was announced at a press conference on Friday by the head of the Odesa regional administration, Oleh Kiper, Censor.NET reports citing LigaBusinessInform.

"They have powerful ships that produce, for example, 250 MW. We are studying the issue of attracting three of them: to Izmail, Odesa and Pivdennyi [port]. If they deliver 250 MW each, we will essentially cover the city and several districts," Kiper said.

"We are a transit region, we have no generation at all. We depend on others," he reminded.

According to him, the negotiations are still stuck on security issues.