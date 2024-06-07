Stefanchuk signs law on use of English in Ukraine

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk has signed the law on the use of English in Ukraine.

He said this on his Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada expressed his belief that the importance of this law, initiated by the President, will be appreciated by future generations. Stefanchuk noted that this law will provide a real chance for intellectual, cultural, historical, mental and spiritual transformation for every citizen.

"This is a real chance for Ukrainian children to become part of the world civilization. This is a real chance, not a political trick, to fulfill the eternal Ukrainian request: "Away from Moscow". Let's not waste this chance. History never forgives a wasted chance," the Chairman of the Parliament said.

On June 4, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on the use of the English language in Ukraine in the second reading. The law was supported by 236 deputies.

