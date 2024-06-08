ENG
News War
Ruscists hit firefighters with drone in Nikopol region, rescuer was injured, his condition is serious

In the Pokrovsk district of the Nikopol direction in the Dnipropetrovsk region, the enemy wounded a rescuer.

Serhii Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"When the firefighters came to eliminate the consequences of the previous attack, the drone struck again. The 28-year-old man is in the hospital. His condition is serious," Lysak clarified.

