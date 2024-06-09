At Russian airfield, Su-57 was hit for first time - DIU

On June 8, a Su-57 multipurpose fighter of the aggressor state was hit on the territory of the Akhtubinsk airfield in the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation, located 589 kilometers from the line of combat.

As Censor.NET informs, this is stated in the message of the Defence Intelligence.

The intelligence agency published pictures showing the plane parked at the airfield.

The pictures show that on June 7th, the Su-57 was standing intact, and on the eighth, there were ruptures from the explosion and characteristic spots of fire caused by fire damage near it.

What is known about the Su-57

The Su-57 (under the NATO codification Felon, Zlochynets) is a Russian multi-role fighter, which the Russian Federation classifies as a fifth-generation aircraft, that is, the most modern type of jet fighters. It can be used to strike the Kh-59 and Kh-69 missiles.

Characteristics of the Su-57:

Crew: 1 person

Maximum take-off weight: 35,500 kg

Thrust armament at maximum take-off weight: 0.85 (AL-41F1S engines)

Maximum speed: Mach 2.45

Combat load: 16,000 kg

Suspension points in internal compartments: 10

Additional wing suspension points: 6/8

A few units of the specified combat aircraft are in service with the Russian Aerospace Forces.

Su-57 damage is the first such case in history.

