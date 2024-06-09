Ukrainian APC-4E destroys enemy positions near Kharkiv. VIDEO

A video has been posted online of a Ukrainian APC-4E "dismantling" the occupiers' positions in the village of Hlyboke in Kharkiv region - the soldiers of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Kosh Ataman Ivan Sirko.

The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

The soldiers also showed what a combat vehicle looks like from the inside.

