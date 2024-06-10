Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 519,750 people (+1190 per day), 7879 tanks, 13,644 artillery systems, 15144 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 519,750 Russian occupants.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 10.06.24 are approximately:

personnel ‒ about 519750 (+1190) people,

tanks ‒ 7879 (+10) units,

combat armoured vehicles ‒ 15144 (+13) units,

artillery systems – 13644 (+51) units,

MLRS – 1098 (+1) units,

air defense systems ‒ 837 (+1) units,

aircraft – 358 (+1) units,

helicopters – 326 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level – 11010 (+28),

cruise missiles ‒ 2278 (+1),

ships /boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks – 18618 (+56) units,

special equipment ‒ 2267 (+14)

Read more: Russia has not taken advantage of weapons shortage in Ukraine and has been able to make only limited progress on battlefield - Bloomberg