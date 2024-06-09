Russia has not taken advantage of weapons shortage in Ukraine and has been able to make only limited progress on battlefield - Bloomberg

Russia appears to have failed to take advantage of the delay in arms supplies to Ukraine by its allies to make significant gains on the frontline. The window for a Russian breakthrough is narrowing, even as Moscow continues to fire missiles and drones at Ukrainian cities, including energy infrastructure.

"With the administration of US President Joe Biden rushing to send American weapons to Ukraine after Congress finally approved $61 billion in aid in April, the balance of power is beginning to shift," the article says.

Russia's attempt to open a new front in the Kharkiv region appears to have failed, and the Kremlin's goal of creating a "sanitary zone" along the border has not been achieved.

"The weapons coming onto the battlefield in large numbers in the last few days and weeks have changed the situation," Bloomberg quoted US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan as saying.

Bloomberg reminds us that after taking Avdiivka at a huge cost in February, Russian troops have been trying to take Chasiv Yar in the eastern Donetsk region for several months.

Russia's strategy is very expensive and bloody

The strategy of depleting Ukraine's armed forces is very expensive and bloody for the Russian army itself, says Ruslan Pukhov, head of the Moscow-based Centre for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies.

"It could lead to excessive exhaustion of forces on the Russian side, which, in turn, would give the Ukrainians a chance to counterattack," Pukhov said.

Ben Barry, a senior fellow for land warfare at the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies, expressed a similar assessment in a conversation with Bloomberg.

"Russia's prospects of achieving victory this year have been significantly diminished by the resumption of arms and aid deliveries. Russia may have the largest number of soldiers, but many of their top-of-the-line armored vehicles have been destroyed and it will take years to rebuild their army to 2022 levels," he said.

