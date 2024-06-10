Enemy tried to assault our positions near Vovchansk, fighting continues near Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane and Berestove - General Staff

The number of combat engagements has increased to 47 since the beginning of the day. The occupiers are most active in the Pokrovsk direction. Defense forces are holding back enemy attacks.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

Shelling of the territory of Ukraine

The border of Chernihiv and Sumy regions continues to suffer from artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. Since the beginning of the day, Pokrovka and Novodmytrivka - from the direction of Viazovoe (Russia), Starykove - from Kozino (Russia) and Sokhany - from Tiotkino (Russia) - have been hit by insidious terrorist artillery.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

According to the General Staff, the Russian aggressor continues to launch guided aerial bombs from its territory in the Kharkiv region. Thus, from the direction of Shebekino (Russia), the enemy launched two strikes using four UAVs at Vovchansk, another four UAVs were launched at the village of Tykhe, and Starytsia and Lyptsi suffered one bomb attack each. In the area of Vovchansk, the Russian occupiers unsuccessfully tried to conduct an assault operation.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy is attacking with the support of aviation. Russian terrorists attacked the town of Synkivka with sixteen unguided air-to-surface missiles. Since the beginning of the day, there have already been seven combat engagements in this area. Fighting continues in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane and Berestove.

The situation in the East

In the Lyman direction, the aggressor attacked seven times near Torske, Terny, Hrekivka and Nevske. Fighting continues in the area of Serebrianskyi forest. The enemy struck there with six GABs.

In the Siversk direction, the Russian aggressor is trying to push our units from their positions in the areas of Spirne, Ivan-Daryivka and Verkhnokamianske. Ukrainian troops successfully repelled one attack, two are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled two attacks in the areas of Klishchiivka and Andriivka.

"In the Pokrovsk direction, the Russian aggressor maintains high intensity of assault actions. Since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried 15 times to improve the tactical situation near Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Sokil, Novopokrovske, Karlivka and Yasnobrodivka. Ukrainian troops successfully repelled six enemy attacks, nine are still ongoing," the statement said.

In the Kurakhove direction, the Defense Forces have already repelled nine offensives by Russian troops near Paraskoviivka, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka. Another combat engagement is ongoing.

In other sectors, the situation did not change significantly.

Our soldiers are ready to disrupt the enemy's offensive plans.