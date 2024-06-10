Ukrainian Armed Forces hit Russian anti-aircraft missile systems in Crimea at night - General Staff

Today at night, on 10 June, the Ukrainian Defence Forces successfully attacked one S-400 anti-aircraft missile division of the occupiers near Dzhankoy, as well as two enemy S-300 anti-aircraft missile divisions near Chornomorske and Yevpatoria.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"None of our missiles were intercepted by the enemy's 'highly effective' air defences.

In particular, in these areas, after the strikes of Ukrainian missile launchers, an immediate cessation of the operation of S-300/S-400 radars was recorded," the statement said.

In addition, further detonation of ammunition was observed in all three areas of the starting positions of the Russian anti-aircraft missile divisions.

"Thanks to the successful combat work of the Defence Forces, the air defence of the Russian invaders in Ukrainian Crimea suffered significant losses," the General Staff added.

As a reminder, on the night of 10 June, explosions occurred in the temporarily occupied Crimea, and the invaders blocked the Crimean bridge.

Read more: Powerful explosions occurred in occupied Crimea. PHOTO