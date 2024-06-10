’Army of drones’ eliminated 304 units of Russian equipment and 64 occupiers over past week, - Fedorov. INFOGRAPHICS

Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov told how many occupiers and equipment the ‘Army of Drones’ eliminated over the past week.

According to Censor.NET, he wrote about this on Telegram channel.

"Strike drones at the front are almost as effective as artillery, and in some cases even more effective, because they can hit the target more accurately. Last week alone, UAV units hit 43 Russian tanks, 90 guns, and 133 trucks. Innovation is our strength and advantage.", the Minister stressed.

The destroyed Russian equipment includes:

18 armoured vehicles;

9 self-propelled artillery systems;

27 pieces of radio equipment;

338 crow strongholds;

64 Russian occupiers;

7 mortars/anti-tank guns/machine guns;

4 MLRS.

It was reported earlier that in 2023, more than 300,000 drones were contracted under the Army of Drones project, 90% of which were made in Ukraine.