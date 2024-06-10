Occupiers attacked Poltava region. One person was wounded

On Monday evening, June 10, Russian invaders attacked Poltava region.

This was reported by the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Filip Pronin in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to the official, one civilian was injured in the Myrhorod district of the region as a result of the shelling.

Information on the consequences of the Russian shelling is still being clarified.

As a reminder, on June 8, a woman died in the Poltava region after being wounded by the occupiers' shelling.

