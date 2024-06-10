ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4166 visitors online
News War
2 072 1
shoot out (12153) Poltava region (145)

Occupiers attacked Poltava region. One person was wounded

Окупанти атакували Полтавщину

On Monday evening, June 10, Russian invaders attacked Poltava region.

This was reported by the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Filip Pronin in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to the official, one civilian was injured in the Myrhorod district of the region as a result of the shelling.

Information on the consequences of the Russian shelling is still being clarified.

As a reminder, on June 8, a woman died in the Poltava region after being wounded by the occupiers' shelling.

See more: Strike of Russian Federation on Poltava region: wounded are still in serious condition, more than 50 private houses have been damaged. PHOTOS

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 