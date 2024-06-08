ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5487 visitors online
News Photo War
3 653 0

Strike of Russian Federation on Poltava region: wounded are still in serious condition, more than 50 private houses have been damaged. PHOTOS

More than 50 private houses were damaged as a result of yesterday's shelling in the Poltava region.

This was reported by the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Filip Pronin on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Consequences of the enemy shelling of the Poltava region

According to him, yesterday a woman was rescued from the rubble of her house. She is still in serious condition. At the scene, medics treated two people with acute stress reactions.

"The State Emergency Service engaged 70 personnel and 16 pieces of equipment to eliminate the consequences of the hostile shelling. The rescuers used video cameras, body cameras, and quadcopters. This made it possible to make online broadcasts to quickly coordinate the actions of the headquarters, analyze the situation at the scene, and make appropriate important decisions," the statement said.

Also read Consequences of enemy drones hitting an industrial facility in Poltava region: the fire has been extinguished. Photo report

Наслідки ворожого обстрілу Полтавщини
Наслідки ворожого обстрілу Полтавщини
Наслідки ворожого обстрілу Полтавщини
Наслідки ворожого обстрілу Полтавщини
Наслідки ворожого обстрілу Полтавщини
Наслідки ворожого обстрілу Полтавщини
Наслідки ворожого обстрілу Полтавщини

The day before, Censor.NET reported that Russian occupation forces had struck at civilian infrastructure in the Poltava region.

Author: 

shoot out (13216) Poltavska region (205)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 