Enemy fired on eight communities in Sumy region during day: Russians used mortars, artillery, and kamikaze drones

During the day, Russians fired 28 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 93 explosions were recorded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

In particular, they were shelled:

Velyka Pysarivka community: artillery shelling (10 explosions), mortar shelling (6 explosions), and attacks by FPV-type kamikaze drones (2 explosions) were carried out from the territory of the Russian Federation.

Krasnopillia community: the enemy attacked with FPV kamikaze drones (13 explosions), artillery shelling (25 explosions), mortar shelling (16 explosions).

Khotyn community: Russians dropped 4 mines on the territory of the community.

Esman community: the enemy attacked with mortars (6 explosions) and struck with FPV kamikaze drones (5 explosions).

Mykolaivka community: FPV kamikaze drones were used from the territory of the Russian Federation (4 explosions).

Znob-Novhorod community: there was a mortar attack (1 explosion).

Bilopillia community: an attack by an FPV kamikaze drone was recorded (1 explosion).

