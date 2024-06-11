European Commission to set up equity fund to help Ukraine - Scholz

The European Commission intends to create an equity fund to provide the necessary assistance to Ukraine.

This was stated by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at a briefing in Berlin, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

Scholz stressed that Ukraine currently needs opportunities to improve access to capital for Ukrainian businesses.

‘That is why I want to boast that the European Commission has just announced the creation of an equity fund that will mobilise important funds for Ukraine,’ the chancellor said.

No further details are available at this time.

