Occupiers shelled Osokorivka in Kherson region with artillery. Woman was wounded
On Tuesday, June 11, Russian occupiers shelled the village of Osokorivka in the Novovorontsov community of the Kherson region with artillery. A 58-year-old woman was injured as a result of the enemy shelling.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
Doctors diagnosed the injured woman with contusion and post-traumatic hearing loss. Doctors provided her with all the necessary medical care. She will continue to receive outpatient treatment.
On June 11, in the afternoon, Russian invaders attacked a police car with an FPV drone in the village of Novovorontsovka in the Kherson region. There were no casualties or injuries.
