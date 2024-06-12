Enemy shelled 3 districts of Kharkiv region, there were casualties, houses were on fire

Russian troops continue to shell the territory of the Kharkiv region.

Oleh Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, announced this on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

Shelling of the Kharkiv region during the day, June 11, 2024:

07:00 p.m. Chuhuiiv district, Vovchansk. Hitting a FPV drone into a car. A man was injured.

06:38 p.m. Chuhuiiv district, near the village of Pishchane. As a result of the shelling, two private houses and a farm were on fire.

17:54 Izium district, Novoplatonivka village. The house was on fire as a result of the shelling.

4:35 p.m. Metalivka, Chuhuiiv district. Private property was damaged as a result of KAB-250 shelling.

08:30 a.m. Kupiansk district, Kutkivka village. A woman was injured as a result of the shelling.

Watch more: Soldiers of 3rd SAB destroyed several Russian KAMAZs and eliminated enemy infantry in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Synehubov also informs that in the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders five times in the areas of Lyptsi and Vovchansk. All attacks are repelled. The aggressor was not successful, the situation is under control.

In the Kupiansk direction, the situation has not undergone significant changes, the tension remains in the Berestovo area, where the battle is currently ongoing. The enemy's intentions to advance towards Synkivka failed. The situation is under the control of the Defense Forces.