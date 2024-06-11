Soldiers of 3rd SAB destroyed several Russian KAMAZs and eliminated enemy infantry in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 3rd separate assault brigade demonstrated their work on the occupiers' equipment. Thus, the soldiers destroyed enemy KAMAZ trucks delivering ammunition with kamikaze drones. The enemy infantry was also eliminated.

The corresponding video of our soldiers' work was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"One in the landing zone, the other near the house where the occupants were holed up. The LATs were skilfully hit on the move, and the enemy infantry in the field," the military added.

