Occupiers are trying to capture Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka and Kalynivka, enemy is bogged down in Vovchansk - Syrskyi

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi spent several days in a row working with military units defending the hottest spots of the Eastern Front.

He reported this on his Facebook page, Censor.NET informs.

Where is the enemy concentrating its main efforts?

According to him, the enemy continues to conduct active offensive actions of varying intensity along the entire frontline, focusing its main efforts on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions. Here the enemy has concentrated the largest number of its assault units from eight strike brigades.

Fierce fighting in these areas has been going on for several months now, and our soldiers have been bravely holding back the enemy's advance. Fighting continues in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka, Kalynivka (a village of Chasovoyarsk city community in Bakhmut district, Donetsk region. - Ed.) The enemy is trying to capture these localities to expand the geography of its advance towards Kramatorsk and Sloviansk," the commander-in-chief added.

He also said that the enemy is unsuccessfully storming Bilohorivka, which has become an eloquent example of the resilience of the Ukrainian army in Luhansk region.

Read more: Syrskyi discussed situation at front and needs of Armed Forces of Ukraine with Chairman of NATO Military Committee Bauer

"The enemy is rushing to Siversk from two directions, but each time they roll back, leaving the corpses of their soldiers," writes Syrskyi.

Situation in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy is conducting unsuccessful actions, trying to move forward into the depths of our combat formations and create a so-called "security belt".

According to Syrskyi, the enemy is bogged down in Vovchansk, despite the forces and means involved, which are constantly replenished by units from other areas.

Situation in the South

It is also reported that in the Zaporizhzhia sector, the aggressor is conducting offensive actions in the areas of Staromaiorske and Robotyne, but without success.

In the area of Krynky, fighting continued to hold the bridgehead and control the islands, with no significant changes in the situation and position of the parties.

"In these circumstances, it is very important for us to hold our lines and positions, prevent a breakthrough in defence, and destroy enemy manpower and equipment as much as possible. We need to achieve superiority over the enemy, reduce losses, and most importantly, change the defensive and offensive psychology, which will be an important step towards our Victory!" writes Syrskyi.

Read more: Optimization of staff structure of General Staff units and formation of Unmanned Systems Forces continues - Syrskyi

To this end, the Defence Forces are focusing their efforts on improving the quality of training with units undergoing combat coordination, which includes combatting and defending against enemy drones, moving on the battlefield, using electronic warfare equipment, evacuating the wounded and many other issues that are relevant in modern combat.

"Only technological superiority and the training of our troops will ensure our success on the battlefield," concludes Syrskyi.