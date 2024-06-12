At night, AFU destroyed two radars of S-300 and S-400 complexes in occupied Crimea - General Staff

The Ukrainian Defence Forces attacked Russian air defense systems in the temporarily occupied Crimea at night.

This is stated in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"This time, a group missile strike was launched against one enemy S-300 MLRS near Belbek, as well as two S-400 MLRSs near Belbek and Sevastopol. There were confirmed hits in the target areas.

In particular, two radars of the S-300 and S-400 systems were destroyed. Information about the third radar is being clarified," the statement said.

Further detonations of ammunition were also recorded in all three areas where Russian anti-aircraft missile divisions were deployed.

