At night, AFU destroyed two radars of S-300 and S-400 complexes in occupied Crimea - General Staff
The Ukrainian Defence Forces attacked Russian air defense systems in the temporarily occupied Crimea at night.
This is stated in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
"This time, a group missile strike was launched against one enemy S-300 MLRS near Belbek, as well as two S-400 MLRSs near Belbek and Sevastopol. There were confirmed hits in the target areas.
In particular, two radars of the S-300 and S-400 systems were destroyed. Information about the third radar is being clarified," the statement said.
Further detonations of ammunition were also recorded in all three areas where Russian anti-aircraft missile divisions were deployed.
