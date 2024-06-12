Russia plans to close fifty colonies due to mass deployment of prisoners to war against Ukraine - NRC

The Russian Federation is planning to close at least 57 colonies due to the mobilisation of prisoners to the frontline in Ukraine. The premises of these prisons are empty.

This was reported by the National Resistance Centre , Censor.NET reports.

As noted, initially, the Russian authorities justified this decision by the fact that some articles of the Criminal Code had been decriminalised.

But, according to the NRC, the main reason for the decrease in the number of prisoners is that they are being sent en masse to the war against Ukraine.

Some of the prisoners voluntarily join the Russian Armed Forces because of the promise of cancellation of their convictions and payment of money.

"However, most of them do not even see the contracts signed for them by the "wardens" Those contract soldiers who get to the front by signing the relevant document in prison live no more than eight months. And this is a whole month less than the time recruited by the Wagner PMC had to fight,’ added the NRC.