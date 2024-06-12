660 people remain in Chasiv Yar and 346 in Krasnohorivka

There are still 660 people in Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region, and another 346 in Krasnohorivka.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin said this on the air of the national telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"We are separately dealing with the evacuation from the front line directly. There are 660 people left in Chasiv Yar and 346 in Krasnohorivka. Unfortunately, it is getting harder to get there every day because the enemy is shooting from FPV drones... The people who stayed there have no particular desire to leave. It is only thanks to the support of the military that we are able to bring in humanitarian aid and medical assistance to support them," said Filashkin.

Read more: Residents of eight more border settlements are evacuated in Sumy region

It is also noted that construction materials are being provided to residents of Kostiantynivka, whose homes were damaged two days ago by a KAB-500 strike.

Earlier it was reported that families with children are going to be evacuated from Lyman, Lypove, Nove, Karpivka, Stavky of the Lyman community, Prohres of the Hrodivka community and Zoria of the Illinivsk community in Donetsk region due to constant shelling.