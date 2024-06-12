German police confirm death of 9-year-old Ukrainian girl who went missing week ago

In Germany, a nine-year-old girl from Ukraine, who went missing on 3 June, was found dead near the city of Debelle in Saxony. The child had left home to catch a bus to school, but never made it to the school.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Bild.

According to the newspaper, the girl's body was found on 11 June far from forest paths, which were difficult to reach. The Saxony prosecutor's office noted that the investigation is currently "focused on the family's social circle", but there are no suspects in the crime.

"We are convinced that the deceased is a nine-year-old Ukrainian girl, Valeria, who has gone missing. We express our deepest condolences to her family. Valeria was the victim of a crime. We are investigating the murder," said Police Commissioner Carsten Kempf.

For her part, prosecutor Ingrid Burghart said that the forensic team had already conducted an autopsy and found no signs of sexual violence. Over the past few days, officials have interviewed about 400 citizens and checked all sex offenders who are at risk of reoffending.

The girl was last seen on 3 June.

The story of the search for a 9-year-old Ukrainian girl

The girl from the Dnipropetrovsk region has been living in Germany with her mother since 2022. Her parents are divorced and Valeria's father is serving at the Ukrainian front.

On 3 June, a 9-year-old Ukrainian girl, Valeria, went missing in the city of Debelle, Saxony. In the morning, she went to school, but she did not attend classes and did not return home. In the evening of the same day, her mother filed a police report. Police units and volunteers were involved in the search for the girl.

The search for the child lasted eight days.

On 11 June, while searching for the missing girl, police found her body. It was found in the woods about four kilometres from the house where the family lived.