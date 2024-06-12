Russians hit residential sector of Kryvyi Rih with missile: there are victims

Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"The Russians hit the residential sector. Preliminary, there are victims. Details are being clarified.



An air raid alert is in effect. Do not leave safe places until all clear signals will be given," the statement said.

The day before, the Air Force reported that Russian troops had launched a missile toward Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk region. The sound of an explosion was heard in the city.