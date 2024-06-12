ENG
Occupiers fired missile towards Kryvyi Rih: Explosion was heard in city

Швидкісна ціль у бік Кривого Рогу

Russian troops launched a missile towards Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The sound of an explosion was heard in the city.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.

‘A high-speed target in the direction of Kryvyi Rih,’ the statement said.

According to Suspilne, an explosion was heard in the city.

