Occupiers fired missile towards Kryvyi Rih: Explosion was heard in city
Russian troops launched a missile towards Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The sound of an explosion was heard in the city.
This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.
‘A high-speed target in the direction of Kryvyi Rih,’ the statement said.
According to Suspilne, an explosion was heard in the city.
