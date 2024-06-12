Occupiers attack critical infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia
Today, 12 June, the occupiers shelled Zaporizhzhia.
This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
"The enemy hit one of the critical infrastructure facilities. There is damage. Fortunately, there were no casualties,’ he said in a statement.
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that an explosion occurred in Zaporizhzhia.
