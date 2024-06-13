Since beginning of day, 108 combat engagements took place, most intense was in Pokrovsk sector - Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff

As of 22:00 on 12 June, 108 combat engagements took place. The situation remains the most heated in the Pokrovsk sector.

This was stated by Censor.NET citing the report of the General Staff of AFU.

Shelling of the territory of Ukraine

During the day, the enemy launched three missile attacks on the territory of Ukraine using ten missiles and 34 air strikes using 48 GABs, and used 513 kamikaze drones. It fired 2,874 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas using various types of weapons.

Hostilities in Kharkiv region

Five combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv sector. The enemy's attempts to approach our positions in the vicinity of Lyptsi, Vovchansk and Tykhy were unsuccessful.

The number of combat engagements in the Kupyansk sector increased to 13. Occupants conducted active offensive actions in the areas of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Novoosynove, Pishchane and Miasozharivka. Nine attacks ended in failure for the enemy, and fighting continues in the areas of Petropavlivka, Pishchane and Miasozharivka. The situation is under control. According to preliminary information, the enemy lost 31 people in the Kupyansk sector in killed and wounded and two vehicles.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman sector, the aggressor attacked our positions ten times in the areas of Druzheliubivka, Terny, Nevske and Serebryansky forest. Nine attacks were successfully repelled by our defenders. The battle in the area of Druzheliubivka is ongoing.

The situation in the Siverskyi sector is tense. The enemy tried to force our defenders out of their defensive positions 14 times with assault operations. Fighting is continuing in the areas of Spirne and Rozdolivka. The defence forces are taking measures to prevent the occupiers from advancing deeper into the territory of Ukraine.

In the Kramatorsk sector, ten attempts by Russian occupation forces to advance near Chasovyi Yar, Ivanivske and Andriivka failed. The situation is under control of the Ukrainian defenders.

The situation remains the hottest in the Pokrovsk sector. The enemy continues to try to break into our combat formations in the areas of Kalynove, Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Novopokrovske and Novoselivka Persha. The situation is tense, and the fighting is ongoing. Russian occupants are suffering losses. According to preliminary information, the aggressor lost more than 180 people killed and wounded during the day. Our defenders destroyed three cannons and five vehicles. In addition, one tank, three cannons and an enemy vehicle were damaged.

In the Kurakhove sector, the number of enemy attacks increased to 11 today. The Russian invaders tried to force the Ukrainian Defence Forces from their positions in the areas of Netailove, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Paraskoviivka. The situation remains tense in the area of Krasnohorivka, where the occupants are most active.

In the Vremivsk sector, five enemy assaults near Vodiane and Urozhaine were unsuccessful.

Hostilities in the South

The situation remained unchanged in the Orikhivsk and Prydniprovskyi sectors. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attempted to drive our defenders from their positions in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Krynky five times. No losses of positions or territories were incurred.

There were no significant changes in the situation in other areas.

Strikes on the enemy

Since the beginning of this day, our aviation, missile and artillery units have destroyed three enemy air defence systems, an artillery system and an area where personnel and military equipment were concentrated.