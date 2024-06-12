Six enemy attacks are repelled in Kurakhove direction, fighting continues in Krasnohorivka area - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire frontline has increased to 89. The occupiers continue to use aviation, including GABs, and attack in several directions, most actively in Pokrovsk. The defense forces are holding the line and taking all necessary measures to prevent a breakthrough in our defense.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The situation in Kharkiv region

The enemy made five unsuccessful attempts to advance in the Kharkiv sector today. According to preliminary information, the enemy lost over 90 troops in the area today. One armored combat vehicle, one artillery system, five vehicles and one special vehicle were destroyed. Six artillery systems, one vehicle and six units of special equipment were damaged.

In the Kupiansk direction, the occupiers became more active in the area of Terny. A total of 12 combat engagements took place in the direction yesterday, 5 of them are still ongoing. The enemy is suffering losses.

Hostilities in the East

In the Siversk and Kramatorsk directions, the number of occupiers' assault operations increased to 13 and eight respectively. In total, according to preliminary data, the aggressor lost 73 people in killed and 122 wounded in these areas. The defense forces destroyed four Russian armored combat vehicles, seven vehicles and one cannon. A tank, three armored personnel carriers, two vehicles and four artillery systems were damaged.

Read more: Occupiers are most active in Pokrovsk direction today, - Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff

The situation is still the most intense in the Pokrovsk direction. Out of 31 attacks, 12 are still ongoing. Combat engagements are taking place in the areas of Novoselivka Persha, Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, Novopokrovsk and Netailove.

In the Kurakhove direction, fighting continues in the area of Krasnohorivka. This is the seventh attempt by the enemy to improve its position in the area today.

The situation in the South

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, fighting continues in the area of Krynky for the second time today. Our defenders are holding their positions.

The situation in other sectors has not changed significantly.

Read more: Clashes continue in Vovchansk and Tykhe areas - General Staff