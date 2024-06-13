Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 522,810 people (+980 per day), 7,928 tanks, 13,770 artillery systems, 15,208 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 522,810 Russian invaders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 06.13.24 are estimated to be:

personnel - about 522,810 (+980) persons,

tanks ‒ 7928 (+17) units,

armored combat vehicles ‒ 15,208 (+21) units,

artillery systems - 13770 (+34) units,

MLRS – 1099 (+0) units,

air defense equipment ‒ 846 (+2) units,

aircraft – 359 (+0) units,

helicopters – 326 (+0) units,

UAV of operational-tactical level - 11075 (+33),

cruise missiles ‒ 2285 (+5),

ships/boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 18,794 (+58) units,

special equipment ‒ 2294 (+4)

